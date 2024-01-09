Foreign masters' advise won't work for political survival in Bangladesh: PM

In an apparent reference to the BNP, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said no one could survive in Bangladesh politics if they follow the suggestion of their foreign masters.

"BNP was out to foil the national election (held on 7 January). They have some (foreign) masters. They don't know the Bangladesh people. It will not be possible to survive in Bangladesh following masters' advice," she said.

The premier said this as the Awami League (AL) leaders and activists gathered at Ganabhaban to wish Sheikh Hasina on her party's landslide victory in the national polls, paving her way to become prime minister for the fourth consecutive term.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Rehana presented a flower bouquet to her elder sister Sheikh Hasina.

The premier said, "We have no (foreign) masters. The people of Bangladesh are our masters and our strength. The people's faith and confidence is our strength."

Despite conspiracies of the BNP-Jamaat clique to thwart the 12th parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina said, "A free, fair, neutral and participatory election was held with spontaneous participation of the people."

"The 7 January election will be written in golden letters in the history of Bangladesh," she said, extending thanks to the people concerned including the Election Commission, law enforcement forces, and armed forces for holding a "wonderful election".

She said the 7 January election was totally free, fair, disciplined, participatory and competitive among the polls held after 1975.

"We have proved that the election can be held in a free and fair manner under the Awami League government," she said.

The prime minister asked the party leaders and activists to work in unison, forgetting everything for the welfare of the country and its people.

She said they have opened the polls to make the election participatory and competitive.

The AL president said many of the party nominated candidates have lost the election to independent candidates, even though they thought they would win.

Mentioning that conspiracies are being hatched to cash in on the differences between the party men, she said, "So, work shoulder to shoulder for the welfare of the country and its people, by forgetting everything while showing respect to the people's mandate."

The premier commended the spontaneous participation of the women folk in the election, saying it is the outcome of ensuring women empowerment.

In this connection, she said a 130-year old woman had casted her vote for Boat in her Tungipara-Kotalipara constituency.

Quoting the aged women, she said, "I want to cast my vote for Sheikh Hasina for the last time."

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the central executive body of the AL led by its general secretary greeted prime minister and party president Sheikh Hasina with a flower bouquet.

The AL has bagged 222 seats out of 298 in the 12th parliamentary polls. The newly elected lawmakers will take oath at the Jatiya Sangsad Secretariat at 10:00am tomorrow.

Sheikh Hasina said the BNP leaders and activists have now become frustrated as their party boycotted the election.

She said the BNP-Jamaat clique has tried time and again to foil elections in 2014 and 2018.

"But they had failed," she said, adding that the same thing happened to them this time too as the people took part in the election spontaneously.

She said that the non-participation of some political parties in elections doesn't matter, adding the participation of the masses matters.

"If the people don't want the Awami League in power, we will abide by their mandate," the Prime Minister said.

Mentioning that the masses had dislodged the BNP government within one and a half months as they assumed power through rigging in the 15 February 1996 election.

They had tried to come to power through manipulation in 2006 after incorporating 1.23 crore fake voters to the voter list and the people of the country made their attempt failed.

"The people of Bangladesh never accept any injustice," she said.

The Prime Minister reiterated her pledge to transform Bangladesh into a developed, prosperous and smart country by 2041.