Not concerned about what foreigners say on election: EC Alamgir

It is not the Election Commission's job to oversee what foreigners say, Election Commissioner Md Alamgir said today in response to statements from some Western countries asserting that Sunday's national election was not free and fair.

"It is no time to consider what others say. It doesn't even fall under the scope of my job," he said while talking to reporters at his office in Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon.

In separate statements today, the United States claimed the election was not free and fair, while the United Kingdom said the democratic process was incomplete.

When asked about the EC's perspective on these statements, Alamgir said, "Our statement was given by the chief election commissioner yesterday. I have no comment beyond that."

When questioned if the EC is satisfied with this election, he said, "I will not say whether we are satisfied or dissatisfied. We have done what is required according to the rules. We didn't accept what was irregular; we did what was normal, and that's how the result was announced. The election was very peaceful, the law and order situation was very good, and the voting was fair."

Responding to a question about the difference of perspectives between the EC and the foreign countries, he said, "We have done our work correctly, following the rules."

In response to the question of why foreigners are claiming that the vote was not fair, EC Alamgir remarked, "Ask the foreigners. We don't have time to see what others say."

The election commissioner also announced that the elections in Naogaon-2 and Mymensingh-3 seats will be held on 13 January and 13 February, respectively.