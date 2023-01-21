Govt won't be able to stay in power if people take to streets: Gayeshwar

When the people take to the streets to oust a fascist government, no power or force can help them to survive, says BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy.

"No matter how much power they [the govt] have as backing, that cannot help them sustain," he said in a human chain organised in front of BNP's headquarters in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, on Saturday (21 January).

The demonstration was organised demanding the immediate release of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabi Rizvi, Dhaka District BNP President Khandaker Abbas and other arrested leaders and activists.

"Today, the country's economy has lost to corruption. The treasury is empty, soon there will be no money to pay salaries. Revenue officers now have no job except to pick pockets of small businesses.

"Also, construction works of 17 development projects have so far been suspended due to a lack of funds," the senior BNP leader added.

He said, "Our leader, Khaleda Zia, has been illegally jailed. Our acting chairman [Tarique Rahman] is not getting justice in a number of cases. They are being oppressed through injustice."

Gayeshwar Chandra Roy also slammed the government for the reports of corruption, money laundering and depleting foreign exchange reserve.

BNP leader Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal, Advocate Abdus Salam Azad, Benazir Ahmed Titu, and Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal General Secretary Sultan Ahmed among others also spoke at the protest.

Dhaka District BNP General Secretary Nipun Roy Chowdhury moderated the event.