Govt using DSA as a tool to prolong authoritarian rule: Fakhrul

The BNP has accused the ruling Awami League (AL) government of using the Digital Security Act (DSA) as a "weapon" to prolong its "authoritarian rule".

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul made the remarks at a press conference held at the party chairperson's political office in the capital's Gulshan yesterday.

"The government is using it [DSA] to stifle the freedom of expression of opposition party leaders, journalists, and the general people," said Fakhrul terming the law the biggest obstacle to freedom of expression in Bangladesh.

"We call for the immediate release of all those who have been arrested [under DSA], including Khadijatul Kubra, and the withdrawal of all cases moved under this law. We also demand the immediate abolishment of the Act,"said the BNP secretary general, adding that the law is undermining the country's democracy.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan raised concerns over the Essential Services Bill 2023 at the meeting, saying that the party believes the proposed law to be against the interests of workers and professionals, unilateral, exclusionary, and in clear violation of international commitments.

Mirza Fakhrul said that opinions of stakeholders were not taken into account during the formulation of this law.

"The proposed law supersedes the existing labour laws and denies all rights the working-class people had earned by carrying out movements for ages," said the BNP secretary general.

The BNP believes that the proposed law will not only undermine the interests and rights of working people but is also against democracy, human rights, and people's constitutional right to protest thus demanding the immediate withdrawal of the proposed Essential Services Bill 2023, said Mirza Fakhrul.

BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury was also present at the press conference.