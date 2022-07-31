Everyone who attended EC talks will participate in election, hopes Amu

Politics

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 07:14 pm

Related News

Everyone who attended EC talks will participate in election, hopes Amu

The senior Awami League leader said those who do not want to participate in the election, have been habituated by this practice

TBS Report
31 July, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2022, 07:14 pm
Amir Hossain Amu.
Amir Hossain Amu.

Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu expressed hope that all the parties that attended the dialogue with the Election Commission (EC) will participate in the next election.

"We (Awami League) will cooperate with whichever method the Election Commission follows to hold the elections," Amu said while attending the dialogue with the commission at the EC building in Agargaon on Sunday (31 July).

A 12-member AL delegation, led by its general secretary Obaidul Quader, attended the dialogue today.

The senior Awami League leader said those who do not want to participate in the election, have been habituated by this practice.

"Awami League has always obtained power through free, fair and transparent elections," he added.

"Elections are being held in the country using EVMs. Those who are against it, they too participated in the elections. BNP is trying to create a crisis by talking about the possibilities of vote rigging in EVMs," he said.

AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Dr Hasan Mahmud, Shahbuddin Chippy, Abdus Sobham Golap, Biplab Barua, Dr Selim Mahmud, Shamsunnahar Chapa and Sayeem Khan were amongst the delegation.

With the talks with AL, the Election Commission concluded its dialogue with registered political parties seeking opinions over the 12th parliamentary elections.

Among 39 registered political parties, 28 of them took part in the EC's dialogue, while nine parties did not join it and the remaining two sought time for this.

Top News

Amir Hossain Amu / Elections / EC dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

Most comfortable fabric fits to pick out for rainy days

10h | Mode
Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

Get artistic in House of Ahmed’s new Creative Lounge

11h | Mode
The tragic train-microbus collision in Mirsarai of Chattogram on 29 July, which left 11 dead and seven injured, was the latest addition to a long list of accidents caused by rail crossings. Photo: TBS

When death becomes a companion to commuting

13h | Panorama
Photo: Saikat Roy

Honda CBR 150R: The most comfortable sports bike available 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

Accidents continue for unguarded rail gates, careless gatemen

47m | Videos
Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

Russia’s Gazprom to tighten gas flow to Europe

47m | Videos
Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

Traditional hill cuisine in Dhaka

1h | Videos
How to start freelancing?

How to start freelancing?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

2
Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB
Economy

Bangladesh receives $1.64b remittance in 21 days of July: BB

3
From left: Debapriya Bhattacharya, Ahsan H Mansur and MM Akash. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

$4.5 billion dollar IMF loan: The pros and cons

4
Dollar price soars to record Tk112
Economy

Dollar price soars to record Tk112

5
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

6
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania