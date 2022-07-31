Everyone who attended EC talks will participate in election, hopes Amu

Awami League Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu expressed hope that all the parties that attended the dialogue with the Election Commission (EC) will participate in the next election.

"We (Awami League) will cooperate with whichever method the Election Commission follows to hold the elections," Amu said while attending the dialogue with the commission at the EC building in Agargaon on Sunday (31 July).

A 12-member AL delegation, led by its general secretary Obaidul Quader, attended the dialogue today.

The senior Awami League leader said those who do not want to participate in the election, have been habituated by this practice.

"Awami League has always obtained power through free, fair and transparent elections," he added.

"Elections are being held in the country using EVMs. Those who are against it, they too participated in the elections. BNP is trying to create a crisis by talking about the possibilities of vote rigging in EVMs," he said.

AL leaders Amir Hossain Amu, Matia Chowdhury, Kazi Zafarullah, Dr Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Faruk Khan, Dr Hasan Mahmud, Shahbuddin Chippy, Abdus Sobham Golap, Biplab Barua, Dr Selim Mahmud, Shamsunnahar Chapa and Sayeem Khan were amongst the delegation.

With the talks with AL, the Election Commission concluded its dialogue with registered political parties seeking opinions over the 12th parliamentary elections.

Among 39 registered political parties, 28 of them took part in the EC's dialogue, while nine parties did not join it and the remaining two sought time for this.