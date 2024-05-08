Export-import through Hili land port suspended due to Upazila election

UNB
08 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:03 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Export-import activities between Bangladesh and India through the Hili land port have been suspended since this morning due to the Upazila Parishad election in Hakimpur under the Dinajpur district.

However, the movement of travellers with valid passports and visas between the two countries through the Hili immigration checkpost will continue.

General Secretary of Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, Md. Mostafizur Rahman said that export and import activities between the two countries will remain suspended till this evening due to voting in the Hakimpur Upazila Parishad election. The matter has been informed through letters to Indian businessmen.

Import-export will resume from Thursday, he added.

Sheikh Ashraful, officer-in-charge (OC) of Hili Immigration Check Post, confirmed the matter.

The voting of the country's sixth Upazila Parishad elections is currently underway. 

The voting started at 8am and will continue until 4pm. Voter turnout was low this morning due to rain in two upazilas of Barishal and two upazilas of Lakshmipur.
 

