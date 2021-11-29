EC’s ‘model’ election too fails to reduce casualties

At the end of the third phase of the Union Parishad (UP) election, the Election Commission (EC) called it a "model" election. But the election was marred by widespread violence that left at least 12 people dead.

In this phase, elections were held in 1,000 UPs across the country on Sunday. Seven people were killed in post-election violence while the rest suffered casualties in pre-election incidents.

Thakurgaon's Pirganj Upazila suffered the highest number of casualties in post-election violence.

Three people were reportedly killed in firing by law enforcers in Khangaon Union of the upazila on Sunday night and Monday morning.

Jahangir Alam, officer-in-charge (OC) at Pirganj Police Station, said one of the three died on the spot while the two others succumbed to their injuries at the district sadar hospital.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Rangpur Medical College Hospital and Thakurgaon Adhunik Sadar Hospital.

The OC said that after the counting of votes was completed at around 8pm, independent candidate Nuruzzaman and his supporters laid siege to Ghidob Primary School while the presiding officer and administration officials were still inside the centre.

"When Haripur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Md Abdul Karim arrived at the spot with a team of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), the candidate's supporters attacked them and vandalised their vehicles," he added.

"One person was killed and four others were injured when BGB members opened fire to bring the situation under control."

The injured were rushed to Thakurgaon Sadar Hospital, where two more died.

In Cox's Bazar, at around midnight on Sunday, miscreants attacked a victory procession brought out by boat symbol candidate Noor Hossain Arif at Badarkhali union of Chakaria Upazila, killing Gias Uddin Mintu, 28, a supporter of Noor.

According to local residents, Noor's supporters brought out a victory procession after their candidate received news of his election victory at night.

Mintu, who was seriously injured in the attack along with others, was rescued and taken to Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, where doctors pronounced him dead.

In Nilphamari, BGB's Naik Rubel Hossain, 30, was beaten to death at West Daliram Majhapara Centre in Kishoreganj Upazila on Sunday night.

According to locals, rejecting the election results announced at the polling station, the supporters of Maruf Hossain, chairman candidate bearing the electoral symbol "plough", attacked the election officials with sticks.

In self-defence, the BGB member took refuge in a room at the centre but protesters beat him to death and fled.

At least 25 people, including the presiding officer, an executive magistrate, several policemen, BGB and Ansar members, were injured in the attack.

In Narsingdi, two people were killed in separate incidents.

Auto-rickshaw driver Arif, 28, was killed in a clash after counting votes at Chanderkandi in Raipura Upazila and Farid Mia, 32, who was injured in a separate clash at Uttarbakharnagar Union, died on the way to Dhaka.

In addition, over 50 people were injured, including at least 25 people, with bullets, in attacks, shootings and cocktail blasts in different unions during the polls in this district.

Besides, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) leader Sajjad Hossain Sajib was seriously injured in violence at Ramganj in Laxmipur during the voting. He died at around 5pm on the way to Dhaka for advanced treatment.

At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in separate incidents of violence at Banglabazar in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Awami League candidate Babul Sikder died in Madhupur of Khulna's Terkhada Upazila before the start of polling on Sunday. Earlier in the night, supporters of a rebel Awami League candidate beat and attacked him with a hammer and a sharp weapon while he was campaigning.

In Sirajganj, a secondary school certificate candidate was injured after being caught in clashes among supporters of UP member candidates during the election.

Delwar Hossain Sagar, 15, of Hatikumrul Union in Ullapara Upazila, succumbed to his injuries at Bogura Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital at around 11pm on Sunday.

There were also heavy casualties in the previous two rounds of elections.

Earlier, the second round of elections was held on 11 November. Seven people were killed in the violence on the day. As many as 33 people died before the election in this phase. Besides, three people died in the first phase of the UP elections on 21 June.