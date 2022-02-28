EC alone cannot create a level playing field: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

A level playing field cannot be achieved by the election commission alone, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

Political leadership is created by Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party together, he said. However, distance will increase if the political parties turn away from each other.

He urged the parties to take part in discussions keeping aside their pride.

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "We will request them [political parties] to compromise. They can form a pact to carry out the election properly so that there is no violence, no one obstructs anyone."

He made the statements while speaking to reporters at the media centre of the Election Building in Agargaon on Monday afternoon ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

"We will be responsible for carrying out the election with honesty and integrity. You will be able to evaluate us later. We hope that everyone will take part in the elections and consolidate democracy," he said.

Elections are a huge task, the CEC said while adding, "political parties have a role to play in making elections fair. You cannot just leave the field. [Volodymyr Oleksandrovych] Zelenskyy could have fled, but rather he is fighting against Russia by building a resistance."

Regarding gaining the trust of BNP, he said, elections are not held for a single government.

There must be a government in power. Just as there was a government in 1/11, there was also a non-party government. There were also commissions under them, added CEC Awal.

"Under the constitutional system, we will try to get the voters to vote, to gain their trust. Even if BNP has made an announcement [of not joining the next polls], can't I invite them [for tea]? Nothing is final."

Replying to a question from reporters he said, "Do you think I am going to fill up ballot papers in the dark of night? I was a civil servant like many others. I give importance to voting centres. Problems arise if the election system is weak at the ground level."

Party polling agents have an important role during the elections. If polling agents are removed from centres, the EC has to be informed, he added.

"Voting will take place according to rules. I do not know if the voting took place at night during the previous elections, but I do not want to take that route. You can call us out if you see that happening. We are not preventing you from observing us," said the CEC.

Election Commissioners Begum Rasheda Sultana, Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, retired Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were present at the briefing.