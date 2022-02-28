EC alone cannot create a level playing field: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

Politics

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:53 pm

Related News

EC alone cannot create a level playing field: CEC Kazi Habibul Awal

He urged the parties to take part in discussions keeping aside their pride

TBS Report
28 February, 2022, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2022, 05:53 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

A level playing field cannot be achieved by the election commission alone, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

Political leadership is created by Awami League, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jatiya Party together, he said. However, distance will increase if the political parties turn away from each other.

He urged the parties to take part in discussions keeping aside their pride.

Kazi Habibul Awal said, "We will request them [political parties] to compromise. They can form a pact to carry out the election properly so that there is no violence, no one obstructs anyone."

He made the statements while speaking to reporters at the media centre of the Election Building in Agargaon on Monday afternoon ahead of the 12th parliamentary elections.

"We will be responsible for carrying out the election with honesty and integrity. You will be able to evaluate us later. We hope that everyone will take part in the elections and consolidate democracy," he said. 

Elections are a huge task, the CEC said while adding, "political parties have a role to play in making elections fair. You cannot just leave the field. [Volodymyr Oleksandrovych] Zelenskyy could have fled, but rather he is fighting against Russia by building a resistance."

Regarding gaining the trust of BNP, he said, elections are not held for a single government. 

There must be a government in power. Just as there was a government in 1/11, there was also a non-party government. There were also commissions under them, added CEC Awal.

"Under the constitutional system, we will try to get the voters to vote, to gain their trust. Even if BNP has made an announcement [of not joining the next polls], can't I invite them [for tea]? Nothing is final."

Replying to a question from reporters he said, "Do you think I am going to fill up ballot papers in the dark of night? I was a civil servant like many others. I give importance to voting centres. Problems arise if the election system is weak at the ground level."

Party polling agents have an important role during the elections. If polling agents are removed from centres, the EC has to be informed, he added.

"Voting will take place according to rules. I do not know if the voting took place at night during the previous elections, but I do not want to take that route. You can call us out if you see that happening. We are not preventing you from observing us," said the CEC.

Election Commissioners Begum Rasheda Sultana, Brigadier General (retd) Ahsan Habib Khan, retired Senior Secretary Md Alamgir and Anisur Rahman were present at the briefing.

Bangladesh / Top News

Kazi Habibul Awal / Chief Election Commissioner

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Unlike the million or so Syrians and others who came in 2015-16, this year’s tired, poor and huddled masses will be able to walk, drive or ride across the borders legally. Photo: Reuters

Putin’s refugees will make or break Europe

5h | Panorama
Landlords specifically impose more rules and regulations on bachelors than families. Photo: Noor A Alam

Curfews, roof bans and guest control: The life of unmarried tenants in Dhaka city

6h | Panorama
On the domestic policy front, a strong emphasis on environmental fiscal reforms is necessary. Photo: Mumit M

Strengthening the Bangladesh Climate Fiscal Framework 

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

5 HATIL furniture that stand out

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

Action, romance and thriller genre contents in OTT

21h | Videos
Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

Dramatic story of Putin's mother's rescue goes viral

21h | Videos
Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

Ukraine seeks help from hackers to protect country

1d | Videos
SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

SWIFT off Russia? Not that easy

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
THREE: A Truly Enviable Address
Corporates

THREE: A Truly Enviable Address