Still grappling from pressure of controversy over 2014, 2018 elections: CEC

The Election Commission is still grappling with the aftermath of controversies surrounding the 2014 and 2018 elections, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said today (1 October).

"One of the special aspects of the election that we are going to hold is that the level of complaints or controversies is a bit excessive. The pressure of 2014 and 2018 has fallen on us. The commission wants to take up the challenge of making the election credible," he said while inaugurating a training workshop at the Election Training Institute (ETI) in Agargaon.

Addressing the officials, the CEC said, "There should not be a crisis of trust in the elections we will hold in the future. Those of us who will conduct the elections, from the election officials to those of you who are there, will take responsibility according to the RPO [Representation of People Order]. If you have any questions, make sure to discuss them. The responsibility has to be fulfilled strictly. We will also monitor it strictly from the EC."

Awal said controversies have always been part of elections, since the British era, so it was nothing new.

"We're working hard … Even in the international arena, it is said that the polls should be credible. It will only be credible when we can bring transparency through our performance."

"We want to take up the challenge to ensure that future elections are free, fair and peaceful while simultaneously being transparent. We want to show this transparency through media.

"There's a lot of misinformation now," he said. "Propaganda can be made and circulated immediately. These will be strongly resisted so that the election is not negatively affected."

Fifty upazila nirbahi officers (UNO) and 50 election officials participated in the two-day residential workshop.