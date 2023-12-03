Dolly Sayontoni's nomination rejected

Dolly Shantoni, a nominated candidate from BNM.
Dolly Shantoni, a nominated candidate from BNM.

The nomination of singer Dolly Sayontoni for the Pabna-2 constituency (Sujanagar-Bera) has been cancelled.

Pabna's senior election officer, Mahabubur Rahman, cancelled cancelled Dolly's candidature — who submitted her nomination as a BNM candidate for the upcoming 12th national election scheduled for 7 January.

"Her nomination was invalidated due to discrepancies related to a bank credit card loan," explained Mahbubur Rahman.

However,  he added that the candidate still has the opportunity to appeal against this decision.

When contacted, Dolly Sayontoni told The Business Standard, "I will appeal against the decision soon".

BNM candidate Dolly Sayontoni submitted her nomination papers for the Pabna-2 constituency on 30 November.

