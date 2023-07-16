Dhaka-17 by polls: A 'hero' for a hero, or a professor instead?

It's a scene almost out of the Marvel Universe, at least in the billing: professor vs "hero".

The prize? The upscale Dhaka-17 seat, comprising Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and Dhaka Cantonment areas. It holds the distinction of being the most affluent parliamentary constituency in the country.

The fight is for the Dhaka-17 seat, which became vacant following the death of popular actor and freedom fighter, Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque MP on 14 May this year.

With the absence of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the likely opposition to the boat is the ektara, the symbol of Ashraful Hossen Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom.

Alom's opponent is Mohammad Ali Arafat, nominated by the Awami League. Arafat is a political stalwart, aside from being a university professor. He is the founding convener and current chairman of Suchinta Foundation and also a member of the Awami League's Central Working Committee.

Photos: Prinon Mostafa Fahad for TBS

Alom's journey this far, however, hasn't been without incident – he collected nomination papers for Bogura-6 and Bogura-4 by-polls. But the well-known content creator was defeated in both constituencies by a narrow margin.

Hero Alom's nominations for Dhaka-17 by-polls was cancelled by the returning officer of the constituency on 18 June.

Returning Officer Munir Hossain Khan said his candidacy was revoked due to his failure to provide the mandatory 1% support from the voters of the mentioned constituency. However, the Election Commission, in an appeal hearing on 22 June, declared Hero Alom's candidacy valid.

Apart from these two, there are six others, although those names haven't made as many waves.

There is Major (retd) Sikder Anisur Rahman, of the Jatiya Party, who served in the Bangladesh Army from 1992-2016. Since his retirement, he has been in business and involved in politics. But, this is the first time he is taking part in an election.

Photos: Prinon Mostafa Fahad for TBS

Zaker Party National Standing Committee Member Kazi Md Rashedul Hassan Rashed is another candidate. The politician with a nearly three-decade-long political career is running with the rose symbol.

Major (retd) Sheikh Habibur Rahman from Trinamool BNP is running with Sonali Aash. He has been an ENT specialist.

Former government official Rezaul Islam Swapan is another candidate. He is running for Bangladesh Congress in the election with green coconut as his symbol.

Bangladesh Sanskritik Muktijot's Mohammad Akhter Hossain is running with the symbol Chari (Cane).

Photos: Prinon Mostafa Fahad for TBS

Jonotar Adhikar Party Chairman Tarikul Islam Bhuiyan is another independent candidate contesting with the truck symbol.

On 1 June, the Election Commission announced that by-elections on the empty parliament seat will be held on 17 July using ballots.

All eight of the candidates will be vying for the votes of the 325,205 voters in the constituency.

Security arrangements

Fifteen executive magistrates will be in the polling areas. Alongside them will be five judicial magistrates.

Photos: Prinon Mostafa Fahad for TBS

There will be 10 mobile forces and five striking forces, comprising members of police, Ansar and APBN.

The Rab will deploy six teams and BGB will have six platoons.

Of the 124 polling centres, 19 from the mobile and strike forces will remain centred in general stations and 21 will be there in significant, also known as risky, centres.