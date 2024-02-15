Cumilla mayoral by-polls: EC accepts nominations of four candidates 

The Election Commission (EC) has accepted the nominations of four candidates for the upcoming Cumilla City Corporation mayoral by-polls.

The approved candidates are former mayor and BNP leader Monirul Haque Sakku, Cumilla Metropolitan Awami League's Organising Secretary Tahseen Bahar, Advisor Noor-ur-Rahman Mahmud Tanim, and former president of Metropolitan Swachhsevak Dal Nizam Uddin.

Md Farhad Hossain, returning officer for the Cumilla region, announced the names of approved candidates today following the scrutinisation of nomination papers for the post of mayor, which became vacant after the Arfanul Haque Rifat, who was elected mayor in 2022, passed away last December while undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore.

Farhad Hossain said a total of eight people had collected nomination papers for the by-polls but only four submitted.

The election for the post of Cumilla City mayor will take place on 9 March.

According to the Cumilla Regional Election Office data, votes will be taken in 640 rooms of 105 polling stations in the by-polls.

Appeal against the returning officer's decision can be submitted between 16-18 February. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 22 February. Symbols will be allotted on 23 February.

The voting will take place using Electronic Voting Machines (EVM).

This time, there are over 2.42 lakh voters in the city corporation.

Among them, there are 1.18 lakh male voters and 1.28 lakh female voters. Besides, there are two third gender voters.