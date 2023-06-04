Cox's Bazar administration working to ensure fair municipality elections: Additional District Magistrate

Politics

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 01:00 pm

Related News

Cox's Bazar administration working to ensure fair municipality elections: Additional District Magistrate

TBS Report
04 June, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2023, 01:00 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate (ADM)  Abu Sufyan said the district administration is working to ensure a fair and peaceful environment in the upcoming municipality elections.

"The administration is in a strict and vigilant position to protect the code of conduct of elections. The executive magistrates of the district administration are visiting the municipal areas to see if the code of conduct is being violated anywhere. Complaints are being investigated at the field level and legal action is being taken," ADM Abu Sufyan said while talking to the media on Saturday (3 June).

"Violation of code of conduct will not be accepted in any way," he added, requesting the candidates to follow the code of conduct on their own responsibility.

Otherwise, he warned of the maximum application of the law.

According to the information of Cox's Bazar District Election Office, the number of voters in 12 wards of Cox's Bazar Municipality is 94 thousand 802. Among them, 49,879 are male and 44,923 are female voters.

Polls would be conducted using electronic voting machines in 43 centres of 12 wards on 12 June.

A total of 78 candidates, including 5 mayoral candidates are running in the election.

Bangladesh

Cox's Bazar / Cox's Bazar City Corporation Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Shanta Forum: A new landmark on the cityscape

37m | Habitat
Photo: Collected

Interior decor tips: Top trendsetting background patterns and textures to use in office design

52m | Habitat
Louis Kahn (second from left) works on a model of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (National Parliament House) at Dhaka in 1961.

A visual odyssey of the US-Bangladesh relationship over the last 50 years

47m | In Focus
Sudhir Baran Mazi. Illustration: TBS

'End the discrimination against us' A physical education teacher’s plea

1h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan's food on the streets of Dhaka

2h | TBS Food
This time Kawali was organized by open library

This time Kawali was organized by open library

19h | TBS Entertainment
Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

Ukraine wants NATO’s clear decision

20h | TBS World
'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

'Hip Hop Night' organized by EMK Centre

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner
Bangladesh

Boeing offers Biman its latest 787-10 Dreamliner

3
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
File Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Low-cost housing planned for 4 lakh Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar workers

6
Photo: TBS
Environment

Green space in Dhaka North declines 66% in 3 decades: Study