Cox's Bazar administration working to ensure fair municipality elections: Additional District Magistrate

Cox's Bazar Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Abu Sufyan said the district administration is working to ensure a fair and peaceful environment in the upcoming municipality elections.

"The administration is in a strict and vigilant position to protect the code of conduct of elections. The executive magistrates of the district administration are visiting the municipal areas to see if the code of conduct is being violated anywhere. Complaints are being investigated at the field level and legal action is being taken," ADM Abu Sufyan said while talking to the media on Saturday (3 June).

"Violation of code of conduct will not be accepted in any way," he added, requesting the candidates to follow the code of conduct on their own responsibility.

Otherwise, he warned of the maximum application of the law.

According to the information of Cox's Bazar District Election Office, the number of voters in 12 wards of Cox's Bazar Municipality is 94 thousand 802. Among them, 49,879 are male and 44,923 are female voters.

Polls would be conducted using electronic voting machines in 43 centres of 12 wards on 12 June.

A total of 78 candidates, including 5 mayoral candidates are running in the election.