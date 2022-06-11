Budget aims to protect interests of govt's benefactors: BNP

Politics

UNB
11 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:19 pm

Related News

Budget aims to protect interests of govt's benefactors: BNP

Fakhrul also demanded the government annul the scope for legalising the laundered money

UNB
11 June, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 11 June, 2022, 09:19 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Describing the proposed national budget for 2022-2024 fiscal year as an unrealistic one, BNP on Saturday alleged that it has been formulated only for protecting the interests of the government's benefactors.  
 
"This budget is by no means the budget of the common people. It's just a budget for money launderers and those who siphon off dollars," said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.  
 
He further said, "This year's budget is a completely unrealistic budget at this difficult time of the country. It has been made only for the government-backed people."  
 
Fakhrul made the remarks while presenting their party's formal reaction to the national budget at a press conference at the BNP chairperson's Gulshan office. 
 
Earlier on Thursday, Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal presented the budget in Parliament.  
 
Slamming the government for offering amnesty to the money launderers, Fakhrul said the new budget has been formulated to give the looters a scope to legalise and bring back their illegal money home safely. 
 
"This budget has also been made to create an opportunity for the government's ministers, members of parliament and their relatives and the businessmen to siphon off money abroad," he observed.  
 
The BNP leader also said the budget has been formulated to allow the ruling party leaders and activists to increase their wealth and make money instead of taking any effective strategy to lower the prices of rice, pulses, salt, sugar, gas, electricity and water and other daily essentials and utility services.  
 
He described the proposed amnesty to money launderers as illegal. "It's not only immoral, but also contrary to the law. It's also tantamount to pardoning corruption and money laundering." 
 
Fakhrul said this step will make the future of the ongoing money laundering cases uncertain while the launderers will be encouraged to siphon off more money abroad. "This is an unjust, reckless and suicidal move."  
 
"We think this is also an unconstitutional move which conflicts with the government's so-called zero tolerance policy against corruption. We strongly condemn it, " he said. 
 
The BNP leader demanded the government to annul the scope for legalising the laundered money.  
 
At the same time, he demanded that immediate action be taken against the money launderers by identifying them and confiscating their assets. 

Top News / Budget

BNP / Budget 2022-23

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With improvement in technology and recipe creation, millet production may well eventually become a pillar in global food security. Photo: Reuters

What are millets and can they help create global food security?

10h | Panorama
First Light. Photo: Mohammad Jubair

Encountering roots

12h | In Focus
Long-tailed Shrike staring. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Long-tailed Shrike: An astute and princely ‘butcher’

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kshama created history by marrying herself

Kshama created history by marrying herself

2h | Videos
Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

Will hatred of Muslim world endanger Indian economy?

3h | Videos
Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

Why is Qatar spending so much money to host the World Cup?

4h | Videos
Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

Controversy erupts over bringing back laundered money

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Motiur Rahman Mithon holds the camera during the filming of one of his famous prank videos. The Youtuber has more than 30 million subscribers and eight billion views in his different channels.
Features

Bangladesh’s king of YouTube is not who you think it is

3
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

49 killed, over 200 injured, Chattogram container depot fire yet to be put out

4
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

5
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market

6
8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended
Economy

8 chartered accountants’ licence suspended