BNP to take out 'V-Day' rally in city Friday

Politics

UNB
14 December, 2022, 07:25 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2022, 07:30 pm

BNP to take out &#039;V-Day&#039; rally in city Friday

BNP will take out a colourful "V-Day Rally" in Dhaka city on Friday (16 December), marking Victory Day.

The rally will be brought out around 2:30pm from Nayapaltan in front of BNP's Central office, said a press release on Wednesday.

To mark the V-Day, the party will also hoist national and party flags atop the party offices in the morning on 16 December.

BNP standing committee members will place wreaths at the National Mausoleum at Savar the day at 9am.

Later, they will place wreaths at the grave of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman at Sher-e Bangla Nagar in the capital on the same day.

BNP and its different associate bodies will also mark the Victory Day with various programmes, including discussions.

The party urged the leaders and activists of the party and its associate bodies to make the programmes of the Victory Day a success with their spontaneous participation. 

The nation will celebrate the 52nd Victory Day on Friday to pay deep homage to the martyrs of the Liberation War.

After a bloodstained nine-month-long war and at the cost of the supreme sacrifice of three million martyrs and the honour of nearly half a million mothers and sisters, Bangladesh finally gained its freedom as an independent country on this glorious day, 16 December, 1971 with the surrender of Pakistani occupation forces.

