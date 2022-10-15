BNP staged 'flopped rally' in Chattogram: Hasan

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said BNP staged a 'flopped rally' in Chattogram in the name of grand rally after three months of efforts.

"BNP rented hotels for accommodation of terrorists and held the rally with them next day. Chattogram witnessed gatherings during Jabbarer Boli Khela bigger than BNP's rally. There was no general people's participation in their rally," he said.

The minister said these to reporters after a view exchange meeting with the leaders of Awami League Chattogram city, South and North units and lawmakers at Circuit House in the port city.

Hasan said BNP held the rally at Polo Ground after gathering terrorists from different parts of the district as they have chalked out a plan of creating anarchies across the country, including Chattogram. "In this perspective, we sit here to discuss our tasks after the evolution of the political situation," he added.

He said BNP had taken preparation for long three months to hold the rally in Chattogram. But, they had made the stage after leaving forty percent of the field behind where leaders and activists of BNP were gathered coming from Cox's Bazar, Teknaf and other parts of the district, he added.

But, he said, the reality is that one-third of the Polo Ground was not filled.

On the other hand, the minister said, Awami League does politics with common people and "We will hold mass rallies at every upazila and thana levels and later a district level gathering will be held at Chattogram city."

Replying to a query over Chattogram conspiracy case given by Ziaur Rahman for protesting after Bangabandhu's assassination in the platform where BNP staged the rally, the minister said, in fact, Ziaur Rahman will be identified as a killer in the pages of history. He had signed the death warrant while having breakfast, said Hasan, also Awami League joint general secretary.

Even the executions were carried out first while the verdict of trial was announced later, he said, adding these are documented and have evidences.

He said the families of victims are now seeking justice as Zia and BNP had violated the human rights extremely. "We will take those before the globe,' he added.

Hasan urged all leaders and activists of Awami League to remain alert against all conspiracies, saying BNP is now walking on the path of terrorism and wants to create anarchies.

Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Whip Shamsul Haque Chowdhury, Chattogram City Corporation (CCC) Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Railway Ministry ABM Fazle Karim Chowdhury, lawmakers Moslem Uddin Ahmed, Mostafizur Rahman Mita, Abu Reza Muhammad Nezamuddin Nadvi and Khadizatul Anwar Sony, among others, joined the meeting.

AL Chattogram city unit acting president Mahtab Uddin Chowdhury, general secretary AJM Nasir Uddin, AL North district unit president MA Salam, general secretary Sheikh Ataur Rahman and south unit general secretary Mafizur Rahman, among others, were also present.