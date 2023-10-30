BNP pushing country toward a situation worse than Gaza: Quader

BNP is pushing the country to a situation worse than that in Gaza, Awami League General Secretary and Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said today.

"See how they killed a policeman, see how terrible they are. This is their real face. [The situation is] worse than what is happening in Gaza," said the Awami Leader during a meeting of the party in its central office on Bangabandhu Avenue in the capital on Monday (30 October).

"BNP activists are also attacking journalists but why? Why is BNP angry with journalists? Journalists write what they see, that also enrages them. Those who write news impartially are criminals in the eyes of BNP," he added.

On the issue of BNP's blockade the next three days Obaidul Quader said, "Who will give leadership to BNP's programmes with Mirza Fakhrul in lockup and other leaders in hiding."

BNP called for a 72 hour blockade starting 31 October to protest against today's detention of the party's General Secretary Mirza Fakhrul Alamgir, the attacks on the 28 October citywide rallies and the killing of numerous party activists

The government will not give any counter programme to the blockade of BNP said the Awami League leader while adding that the party will continue its pre-announced peace rally.

Obaidul Quader asked the leaders and activists of the party across the country to be vigilant during such programmes of BNP.

Stating that the elections are approaching, the Bridges minister said, "We don't want elections without BNP. The election will be held according to the rules. However, the election will not stop for anyone if they decide not to participate."

"BNP wants to thwart the election. Those who want fair elections can never cause such conflicts," he added.