BNP plans to vandalise, arson across country Saturday: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that BNP has a plan of vandalism and arson in suburban areas of the country Saturday centring the AL National Council.

He also urged the local leaders and activists of Awami Leauge to remain careful in this regard while talking to reporters after visiting Awami League council venue Friday (23 December).

Obaidul Quader said, "BNP actions have become desperate after failing on 10 December. Since they have realised that it is not easy to defeat Sheikh Hasina in the election, they are trying to oust the government through agitations, arson, and terrorism."

He noted that although BNP postponed their activity in Dhaka Saturday, they have a nationwide programme all over Bangladesh, and during the occasion, they want to hold meetings and protests in an undemocratic, unconstitutional way.

They have programmes of vandalisation by local units across the country, he added.

The Awami League General Secretary also prohibited all Awami League leaders and activists from coming to Dhaka by vacating their local areas.

"I want to say clearly, we will have a national conference. A large number of activists will come here. But because of that Awami League will not vacate its local strongholds. Our people will be ready. I repeat, not all those who are outside Dhaka will come to the conference," he said.