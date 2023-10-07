BNP misusing democratic rights: Quader

The BNP is misusing their democratic rights to spread hatred against the government persistently, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (7 October).

In a statement, he said all BNP leaders are continuously spreading falsehood against the government by holding rallies and other political programmes all over the country.

Terming the BNP as a failed party of corrupt leaders, Quader said, "Their talks of waging strong movement don't suit their actions. Having failed to wage any meaningful movement, BNP is now out to grasp power through conspiracy, steering from London."

Tarique Rahman, a fugitive convict who was the mastermind of August 21 grenade attack, is the main kingpin of orchestrating the conspiracy, he added.

Quader said BNP leaders have no respect for the country's democratic values and spirit.

"As much as BNP is losing its capacity to organize movement against the government, they are depending on propaganda to mislead the people, he said. Any subversive activities of BNP to create anarchy would be dealt with strongly," he warned.

Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said, Awami League always wins the support of voters as the party sincerely works to implement its electoral pledges.

He said the prime and foremost goal of the politics of Awami League is to ensure people's welfare and build a developed and prosperous nation for wellbeing of the next generation.



Awami League general secretary said his party is always respectful to the constitution and rule of law. Out of its commitment, Quader said, next general election will be held in due time following the constitution.

"There is no provision of caretaker government in the constitution. So in which method the next election would be held going beyond the constitution?" he asked in response to a demand of BNP.

BNP wants such an election which would ensure their victory, Quader said adding that BNP would sell the country's interest to their foreign overlords if they come to power.

"The people of this soil will never let it be happened again," he said.

Ruling out BNP leaders' claim of government's negligence over the treatment of Khaleda Zia, Obaidul Quader said, BNP leaders should not forget that they failed to free their chairperson through movement. Rather Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina showed her generosity to keep her out of jail and ensure her proper treatment.

"Despite being a convict, the BNP chief is enjoying the country's most modern treatment facilities," he said, adding that BNP leader should be grateful to the government for this. Instead, BNP is doing ill-politics over Khaleda's illness.



"As BNP leaders haven't minimum respect to their party chief, they are making ill attempts to use her health issues as a political weapon," he said.

Quader urged BNP leaders to refrain from putting physical and mental pressure on Khaleda by doing politics over her illness.