BNP lists 500 cops ‘involved’ in political repression, brutality

The opposition BNP has listed 500 police officers who it alleges have been involved in political repression and brutality, including obstruction to opposition party programmes, forced disappearances, and killings over the past couple of years.

The list, which The Business Standard has seen, has been prepared after cross-checking information provided by the affected BNP leaders and their families from all over the country, party insiders said.

Of the 500, some 55 are deputy inspectors general, additional deputy inspectors general and superintendents while the rest are officers-in-charge, inspectors and lower-grade officers. Most of them were at field levels during the 2018 national election and got promotions later.

"These officials have been involved in forced disappearances, murders, assaults, and false cases against opposition party activists, the evidence of which is in our hands now," a BNP leader responsible for collecting information at the grassroots told The Business Standard, wishing to remain unnamed.

"Victim families of our leaders and activists provided us with specific complaints and we have scrutinised them before preparing the list," the BNP leader added and noted that all the enlisted police officers were more or less involved in "voting irregularities" in the 11th parliamentary elections.

"These officers have committed criminal offences and violated human rights. Local and global laws will find them guilty for sure," the opposition leader said.

Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, member of the BNP Standing Committee, told TBS that the party will use the list, along with evidence, when needed. "The data will also be presented to the international community," he added.

Among the 55 senior officials, 13 are now posted in Dhaka division, 11 in Chattogram, 4 in Sylhet, 4 in Mymensingh, 8 in Rangpur, 8 in Rajshahi and 7 in Khulna division. Most of them were in various districts at the time of the 2018 elections.

Earlier on 23 May, the BNP formed a 14-member committee to collect information about individuals – ruling party men, police or administrators – who have been attacking opposition party men, filing false cases, and committing forced disappearances and murders. The party also asked its district leaders to provide evidence-based complaints to the committee.

The BNP took the initiative immediately after the United States decided to deny visas to individuals, from law enforcers to political leaders, believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic election process in Bangladesh.

The wide range of people under the purview of the new policy includes current and former Bangladeshi officials, members of pro-government and opposition political parties, and members of law enforcement, the judiciary and security services, as per the official US release.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued a statement and also tweeted the decision on 24 May.

"We have received reports [about political oppression of police] from almost all the districts. However, we will not disclose the names for now; it will be completely confidential." Salahuddin Khan, member of the BNP data collection committee and a former police officer, told TBS.

When The Business Standard reached out to police headquarters for comments, an official asked for the list. "If you have the list, please send us a copy. Then we can comment on the issue," said Md Monzur Hossain, assistant inspector general (media and public relations) at police headquarters.

The BNP has repeatedly claimed that the Awami League government has killed thousands of its leaders and activists and forcibly disappeared around 600 people since 2009. The number of cases against BNP men has reached 1.5 lakh, where 36 lakh were made defendants. As many as 20,000 BNP leaders and activists are still in prison.

Meanwhile, at a press conference on 31 May, acting Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Mujibur Rahman said 246 leaders and activists of the Jamaat-Shibir have been killed during the 14-year rule of the Awami League.

"Besides, at least 25 Jamaat-Shibir men have been victims of forced disappearance, 91,246 have been arrested, 75,035 injured, and 5,204 crippled. So far, the government has filed 14,309 cases against Jamaat men and 9,584 cases against Shibir activists. Moreover, some 5,000 houses belonging to Jamaat men have been damaged," he added.