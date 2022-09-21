BNP leaders with nat’l flags on bamboo sticks insult the flag: Obaidul Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said the Bangladesh Nationalist Party is once again trying to run violence and terrorism on the streets, calling that a political movement.

"In recent days, bamboo sticks with national flags can be seen in the hands of BNP leaders and activists. What is this a sign of? Is it not an insult to our national flag?" he said, speaking at a press briefing at his secretariat office on Wednesday, about ongoing issues.

Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said "BNP could never show courage to take legal action against any corrupt people. So people laugh when leaders of the party talk loudly regarding corruption."

Citing that BNP leaders are now suffering from "mega" depression, the AL General Secretary said "BNP is burning up due to the Sheikh Hasina government's ability to implement mega projects."

Addressing the BNP leaders about their previous statements, Obaidul Quader said, "You (BNP leaders) once said the patched together "Joratali" Padma Bridge would collapse anytime; but you are now crossing the Padma River using the mega structure."

Speaking about elections and the election commission in BNP days, the Awami League leader said "BNP has held farcical elections since its birth, in the garb of yes-no votes, holding elections sometimes without voters or creating absentee voters to deprive the people of their right to vote."

Prior to the press briefing, Japan International Cooperation Agency's (JICA) new chief in Bangladesh met with Obaidul Quader and discussed the progress of various projects funded by JICA in Bangladesh.