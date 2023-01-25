BNP's anti-govt rally begins with partymen gathering in Nayapaltan

BNP men gathered in front of their party headquarters in Dhaka's Nayapaltan as part of the simultaneous movement to oust the current government.

The protest rally, which began around 2:20pm on Wednesday, was organised as a protest against the introduction of one-party Baksal rule by Awami League on this day in 1975, rise in the prices of power and gas and mounting pressure on the government to accept their 10-point demand, including holding the next polls under a non-party caretaker government.

The presence of BNP leaders and activists started growing in Nayapaltan and its adjacent areas from 12pm on Wednesday (25 January). Hundreds of BNP men were seen chanting slogans with banners in hand in front of their party headquarters.

A makeshift stage has been put up using four trucks on the road in front of the party's headquarters. A large number of law enforcers, with riot gear, have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

The rally is being addressed by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other senior leaders who are expected to make an announcement regarding their next course of action of the ongoing simultaneous anti-government movement.

Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Convener Abdus Salam will preside over the rally. Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP Member Secretary Aminul Haque and Dhaka Metropolitan South BNP Member Secretary Rafiqul Alam Majnu will also attend the protest.

It will be the fourth programme of the simultaneous movement after the mass procession on 30 December, the sit-in protest on 11 January and the rally and procession on 16 January.

BNP and other like-minded opposition parties, alliances and organisations are holding rallies in the capital and other divisional cities and district towns as part of the simultaneous movement to oust the current government.