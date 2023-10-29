BNP leaders, activists absent in Barishal, hartal limited to discussion only

In Barishal, long-distance buses were seen plying their routes as usual, with internal routes also operating under normal conditions. Photo: TBS

Despite the call for a nationwide hartal by the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party), there has been no sign of BNP activity in Barishal, who had been unable to reach the city from Dhaka.

The BNP city leader in Barishal, Moniruzzaman Faruk, stated, "The Barisal BNP leaders and activists are all in Dhaka and could not reach on time. If they were able to reach on time, surely they could have made the hartal a success."

On Sunday (29 October) Sultan Mahmud -President of the Rupatoli Bus Owners Association- mentioned that all bus services were running as normal, and that there were no exceptional disruption to public transportation in any district of Barishal.

Long-distance buses were seen plying their routes as usual, with internal routes also operating under normal conditions.

However, there was a slight decrease in long-distance bus frequency.

According to Riad Hossain, Assistant Director of Port Security and Traffic Management Department of Barishal River Port, the strike had no impact on the river port.

Internal ferry routes operated normally from the morning. Evening ferries going to Dhaka are expected to depart on schedule.

Faruk Hossain, at the Nothullabad bus terminal, said, "I was at the bus terminal from 9am to 10:30am. Buses were not leaving. Finally, I am heading to Bakerganj by a three-wheeler."

At the Notullabad bus terminal, another passenger talked to Faruk Hossain. He stated that following the recent incidents in Dhaka, people are feeling uneasy, and there is an atmosphere of tension among the public.

"Therefore, politicians should consider the situation before calling for strikes. The government and opposition should go together because people are already suffering due to rising food prices and the strike is adding to their hardships," he added.

Although the situation within the city of Barishal appears relatively normal, there is a heightened police presence at various points around the city. The deployment of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) has also increased.

Additionally, there were reports of Awami League leaders and activists gathered at several points within the city.