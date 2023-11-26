BNP, Jamaat plan 'non-violent movement' to garner international support 

After the nomination filing deadline, the BNP, Jamaat and their allies plan to gain support for their demands at home and abroad through a non-violent movement.

The opposition's approach may include voluntary imprisonment and involving pro-opposition professionals and family members of arrested leaders in the movement, sources said.

BNP-Jamaat leaders said the government aims to escalate the current movement into violence using law enforcement, intending to divide the movement and instil fear among the people.

By orchestrating violence through various agencies, the government seeks to portray the movement differently globally by filing cases against the opposition.

Sources said "non-cooperation programmes" might be announced after the 30 November nomination deadline, and the party is considering alternatives such as rallies, demonstrations, and occupying the Election Commission instead of hartals and blockades.

BNP-Jamaat leaders asserted that India is overtly and covertly supporting the Awami League while Russia and China have also made clear their direct position in favour of the ruling party due to global political reasons.

Therefore, BNP-Jamaat leaders believe a victimised approach with a non-violent street movement is the sole viable alternative to garner support from democratic nations.

They also stressed the need for prudent decisions in the movement, emphasising that the movement may persist even after the elections.

Meanwhile, the 48-hour BNP-led blockade saw limited enforcement yesterday, with reduced public transport observed in various areas of the capital.

Despite an increase in vehicles during the afternoon, long-distance buses remained stationary due to a shortage of passengers.

BNP and Jamaat have claimed that around 19,000 of their activists have been arrested since 28 October, with 19 fatalities, including a journalist. Moreover, in the last 24 hours alone, over 439 activists have been arrested.

Rizvi lashes at India

BNP's Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi yesterday lashed out at India for its stance regarding the upcoming national elections in Bangladesh.

Rizvi said, "The Indian government and politicians should understand why the people of Bangladesh are enraged against them. By supporting an 'authoritarian government', they [India] have taken a position against the people of Bangladesh."

"They [India] should support what the people of Bangladesh want," he emphasised while leading a demonstration in the capital's Banani.

Further adding to his stance, Rizvi highlighted that the current Bangladesh government has "given them (India) everything while receiving nothing in return."

Rizvi went on to criticise the neighbouring country for its disproportionate trade relations with Bangladesh.

"India conducts one-sided trade with Bangladesh while hindering Bangladeshi businesses there," he said, alleging that India is earning billions of dollars in remittances from Bangladesh through various means.

