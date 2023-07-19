BNP holds march in Satkhira pressing home one point demand

Politics

TBS Report
19 July, 2023, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 12:54 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) carried out its march programme in Satkhira demanding the resignation of the government.

The procession started from the Amtala intersection of the city at 11am on Wednesday (19 July) and ended at Millgate.

Before the march, the district BNP convener Syed Iftekhar Ali said, "Our one point demand is the resignation of the government. Democracy will be established in the country through fair voting. Tariq Rahman will be the national hero."

Syed Iftekhar Ali led the march. Satkhira BNP member secretary Abdul Alim among other BNP leaders and activists from different levels participated.

Police personnel were present around the march.

The march ended in a peaceful atmosphere without any disturbance.

