BNP to hold mass procession in Dhaka on 30 Dec; countrywide protest schedule unchanged 

BNP has announced a fresh date, 30 December, for holding a mass procession in Dhaka to press home their 10-point demand including the resignation of the current Awami League government.

The move comes after the party had postponed its 24 December countrywide protest as the ruling Awami League's national council is scheduled to be held the same day.

However, the mass processions in other parts of the country will be held on the pre-scheduled date.

BNP Standing Committee Member Nazrul Islam Khan confirmed the matter while speaking with the media at the party's Nayapaltan headquarters on Saturday.

From a rally on 10 December, BNP had announced a mass-procession programme in all cities, including Dhaka and district towns on 24 December.

Soon after Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged BNP to change the date for their mass procession to avoid any conflict.