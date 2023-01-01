BNP expels party chairperson's ex-adviser Abdus Sattar

Politics

TBS Report
01 January, 2023, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 09:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan a day after the five-time lawmaker resigned from the post of the party chairperson's adviser. 

In a release Sunday (1 January), BNP said Abdus Sattar was expelled from his membership and all other posts in the party for disregarding party decisions and engaging in activities against the party discipline. 

The move comes after Abdus Sattar collected a nomination form for Brahmanbaria-2 constituency by-polls as an independent candidate. 

Earlier on Thursday (29 December), Abdus Sattar submitted his resignation at the party chief's Gulshan office in the capital citing personal issues.

