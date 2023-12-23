BNP distributes leaflets in Rampura, Shahjahanpur as part of its non-cooperation movement

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi distributing leaflets and conducting public engagement activities as part of the party's non-cooperation movement in Dhaka’s Rampura, Shahjahanpur vegetable markets and surrounding areas on Saturday, 23 December 2023. Photo: Collected

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has once again called on the countrymen to actively participate in the opposition's "non-cooperation movement" and boycott the upcoming national polls scheduled for 7 January.

Labelling the upcoming polls as a "dummy election", he made this appeal while distributing leaflets and conducting public engagement activities as part of the party's non-cooperation movement in Dhaka's Rampura, Shahjahanpur vegetable markets and surrounding areas today (23 December).

"The illegal Awami League (AL) government has forcefully arranged a one-sided election excluding the opposition parties. Candidates from the AL, dummy candidates, and independent candidates are engaging in violence against each other already. The disconnected AL is once again showing contempt for the public opinion of Bangladesh by seeking the support of a neighbouring country [India] to stay in power through rigged elections," he said.

"This is very shameful for an independent and sovereign Bangladesh. But the people of the country and the democratic world have already come to know that Sheikh Hasina is conducting a farcical election, which has already gained the title of a dummy election," he added.

Calling on the voters, Rizvi urged, "Do not go to the polling stations in the upcoming election on 7 January. Tell others not to go. Boycott this election."

The leaflet distribution and public engagement activities, organised by the Nationalist Workers Party, were first conducted in the Rampura and Shahjahanpur vegetable markets around 8am.

During this time, Rizvi and other leaders gave leaflets to the shopkeepers, shoppers, pedestrians, and rickshaw van drivers.

In Munshiganj's Lohajang, leaders and activists of the Jubo Dal, Chhatra Dal and Swecchasebak Dal carried out a two-day leaflet distribution and public engagement program today and yesterday as part of BNP's non-cooperation movement.