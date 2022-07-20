BNP declines to join EC dialogue citing it ineffective, CEC says will wait for them

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has declined to join the Election Commission's (EC) dialogue citing it ineffective; however, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal said the EC will wait for BNP to join.

"We already informed the Election Commission that we will not come. This Election commission has no power to hold a free, fair, and credible election. Without a neutral caretaker government, it is not possible. So such kind of dialogue has no value," BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir told The Business Standard on Wednesday (20 July).

Apart from BNP, the 20-party alliance Bangladesh Muslim League and Kalyan Party boycotted the dialogue called by the EC.

Even though the party has declined to join the election dialogue, CEC Kazi Habibul Awal has said that the EC will wait for BNP to join the dialogue.

The CEC did not give make any comment when asked whether it will take any special initiative to bring BNP into the dialogue.

The EC was supposed to hold dialogues with three political parties including BNP today, who were scheduled to attend at 3pm. But the party notified that it will not be joining.

Amid uncertainty over the participation of all the political parties in the country, the EC began holding dialogues with the country's 39 registered political parties on the upcoming twelfth national election since 17 July.

EC is scheduled to hold talks with four parties a day until 31 July.