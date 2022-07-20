EC will wait for BNP: CEC

The Election Commission (EC) will wait for the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), even though the party has declined to join the election dialogue, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

"We will wait for BNP," he said when asked regarding BNP's decision after a dialogue on Wednesday (20 July).

The CEC did not give make any comment when asked whether it will take any special initiative to bring BNP into the dialogue.

The EC was supposed to hold dialogues with three parties including BNP today, who were scheduled to attend at 3pm. But they notified they will not be joining. The Bangladesh National Awami Party rescheduled. So, the EC held the dialogue with only one party.

Around 14 parties were invited over the last four days, of which, 11 political parties responded to EC's call.

Apart from BNP, the 20-party alliance Bangladesh Muslim League and Kalyan Party boycotted the dialogue called by the EC.

Habibul Awal said the attitude of all parties that have participated in the dialogue so far is quite positive.

"They want good elections. The parties said to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote," he said.

The CEC called for everyone's cooperation and unanimity.

When asked if the dialogues can remedy the distrust of political parties toward the EC, he said those who have confidence in the EC will stand by it.