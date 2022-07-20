EC will wait for BNP: CEC

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

EC will wait for BNP: CEC

TBS Report
20 July, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 20 July, 2022, 02:08 pm
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected
Kazi Habibul Awal. Photo: Collected

The Election Commission (EC) will wait for the Bangladesh National Party (BNP), even though the party has declined to join the election dialogue, said Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal.

"We will wait for BNP," he said when asked regarding BNP's decision after a dialogue on Wednesday (20 July).

The CEC did not give make any comment when asked whether it will take any special initiative to bring BNP into the dialogue.

The EC was supposed to hold dialogues with three parties including BNP today, who were scheduled to attend at 3pm. But they notified they will not be joining. The Bangladesh National Awami Party rescheduled. So, the EC held the dialogue with only one party.

Around 14 parties were invited over the last four days, of which, 11 political parties responded to EC's call.

EC dialogue: BNP reluctant to attend, other parties doubtful about outcome

Apart from BNP, the 20-party alliance Bangladesh Muslim League and Kalyan Party boycotted the dialogue called by the EC.

Habibul Awal said the attitude of all parties that have participated in the dialogue so far is quite positive.

"They want good elections. The parties said to ensure that voters can exercise their right to vote," he said.

The CEC called for everyone's cooperation and unanimity.

When asked if the dialogues can remedy the distrust of political parties toward the EC, he said those who have confidence in the EC will stand by it.

Top News

CEC Kazi Habibul Awal / BNP / Election dialogue

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

1d | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

2d | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

2d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Effect of inflation on youth

Effect of inflation on youth

16m | Videos
Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

Buyers, traders in trouble for govt decision to shutdown shops after 8pm

21m | Videos
The village where leaf mats are made

The village where leaf mats are made

8h | Videos
When will power shortage end?

When will power shortage end?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

4
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership