BNP announces two-day programme to protest fuel price hike

BNP on Monday announced a two-day programme in protest against the latest 'unjustified' hike in fuel prices, transport fares and the soaring prices of all essential commodities.

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made the announcement at a public rally in front of the Party's Nayapaltan central office.

He said their programmes are also meant for registering the party's protest against the ongoing load shedding and the killing of two leaders of its associate bodies by police in Bhola.

As part of the programmes, Fakhrul said, the party will stage a protest rally in front of its Nayapaltan central office at 2pm on Thursday.

Besides, the party's all metropolitan city and district units will arrange protest rallies across the country on Friday, he said.

The BNP leader said their party will come up with greater programmes in the days to come to intensify their movement for ensuring the fall of the current regime they call as monstrous.

Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal arranged the rally in front of BNP's Nayapaltan central office, protesting the 'unprecedented' fuel price hike and the killing of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal's Bhola district unit president Noor-e-Alam and local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abur Rahim in police firing.

Speaking at the rally, Fakhrul slammed the government for the police raid on some leftist student organisations on Sunday during a protest against increased fuel prices at the city's Shahbagh.

He said Awami has now no other alternative to resorting to repressive acts and killing to hang onto power as it has got isolated from people. "But their days are numbered. They will be ousted through a fierce movement."

In an abrupt move, the government increased the prices of diesel, octane and petrol by 42.5 per cent, 51.7 per cent and 51 per cent respectively on Friday night. Currently, diesel is being sold at Tk 114 per litre, octane at Tk 135 per litre and petrol at Tk 130 per litre.