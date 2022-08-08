Fuel price hike: Police file attempted murder charges against Shahbagh protestors

Screengrab from Sunday&#039;s protest. Collected
Screengrab from Sunday's protest. Collected

Following a clash, police slapped attempted murder charges on protesters who brought out a procession in Shahbagh area on Sunday over fuel price hike. 

In the case, the leaders and activists of left organisations who brought out the procession under the banner of Progressive Student Organizations were accused of "premeditatedly attacking police with batons, brickbats and obstructing the duty of the police with the intention of causing grievous hurt and rioting."

Some of the protestors, however, said it was the police who swooped on the rally first, an allegation denied by the law enforcers. 

Police mentioned 21 leaders of leftists student organisations, and more than 20-30 unnamed, according to the statement in the case filed by  Shahbagh Police Station's Sub-Inspector Palash Shaha.

According to the case document, Anik Roy, vice-president of a section of the Bangladesh Chatra Union, has been made the prime accused. Moshiur Rahman Khan Richard, president of Bangladesh Chatra Federation, Sadekul Islam Sohel, president of Biplobi Chatra Moitri, Arif Moinuddin, president of Gonotantrik Chatra Council, Sunayan Chakma, president of Pahari Chatra Parishad, Toufika Priya, president of Biplobi Chatra-Jubo Andolon, Joydeep Bhattacharya, acting president of Samajtantrik Chatra Front (Marxist), former president of Dhaka University unit Salman Siddiqui, Chatra Union member Shanta and Chatra Federation's Juba Moni have also been made accused.

The political identity of the other 11 was not mentioned in the case statement. 

According to the first information report, they are Sani Abdullah, Jabil Ahammed Zuben, Jawad, Bandhan, Adnan, Shahadat, Ivan, Anik, Dia Mallik, Tanjid and Tamjid.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of DMP Ramna zone Harun Or Rashid, Assistant Commissioner Bayzidur Rahman, Assistant Commissioner (Patrol) Baha Uddin Bhuyaia, Officer-in-Charge (OC) Shahbagh Police Station Mowdut Hawladar and Inspector Golam Mostafa were doing their duty during the protest.

The leaders and activists of the leftist's student organisations tried to blockade the road while holding the rally at the main Shahbag intersection without taking any permission in protest against the fuel price hike. 

Police requested them to maintain normal traffic flow but the accused disobeyed and obstructed traffic movement, the statement said. 

The protesters also stopped traffic by creating a frightening atmosphere with sticks and bricks in their hands through processions and slogans, prompting police to ask them to move, it added. 

The statement also said police tried to stop the protesters, but the demonstrators attacked them with batons and brickbats. 

AC Bayzidur Rahman and AC (Patrol) Baha Uddin Bhuyian were severely injured during the clash. 

The statement further alleged that Sub-Inspector Rashedul Alam was injured by the baton charge of the protestors. Later, the police dispersed the protestors by charging batons on instructions of the higher authorities. 

Three different sizes of bamboo sticks, seven different sizes of wooden sticks and 12 pieces of bricks used by the protesters were seized from the spot.

