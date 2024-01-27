BNP announces programme coinciding with first session of new parliament on 30 Jan

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:54 pm

BNP announces programme coinciding with first session of new parliament on 30 Jan

The black flag march of BNP also aims to protest the unchecked rise in commodity prices, withdraw all political cases, and call for the dissolution of the parliament that the party claims to be “illegal”

TBS Report
27 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 27 January, 2024, 05:54 pm
BNP brought out a black flag march starting outside the party office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, today (27 January). Photo: Collected.
BNP brought out a black flag march starting outside the party office in Nayapaltan, Dhaka, today (27 January). Photo: Collected.

The BNP has announced a black flag march programme on 30 January, coinciding with the first session of the new parliament.

BNP Standing Committee Member Gayeshwar Chandra Roy made the announcement at a brief rally outside the party office in Nayapaltan before initiating today's black flag march.

The BNP will enforce the march programme to protest the price hike of daily essentials, demand the dissolution of the current parliament, and call for the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and other leaders and activists.

Earlier, the day, BNP leaders and activists started its planned black flag march around 12:30pm to partake in the second day of the black flag march organised by the party. 

The BNP's black flag procession also aims to protest the unchecked rise in commodity prices, demands withdrawal of all political cases, and calls for the dissolution of the parliament that the party claims to be "illegal", said the party's Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on 21 January while announcing the movement.

On the other hand, the ruling Awami League held a peace rally at 3pm today (27 January) in Bangabandhu Avenue.

With two rallies scheduled in the city today, additional members of the police were seen deployed in and around those areas, alongside law enforcement officials in plainclothes.

Preparations for BNP's march began this morning, including the construction of a temporary stage using two trucks.

At the event venue, partymen were seen carrying black flags, banners, and festoons.

They were also observed chanting slogans demanding the release of Begum Khaleda Zia and against the government.

Bangladesh / BNP / Bangladesh politics

