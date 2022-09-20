BNP activists continue demonstration with sticks at hands, AL warns against chaos

BNP activists, like the previous two days, continued their demonstration with sticks at hands in the capital on Tuesday in protest of price hikes and the killings of their three leaders.

The activists started taking to the street with the rare aggressive gesture on Sunday as they have been attacked repeatedly by opposition parties from the very beginning of their 17-day demonstration programmes in the capital.

With bamboo sticks hanging national flags, hundreds of BNP men joined the scheduled programme of the 10th day at Khilgaon Jorapukur playground at 3pm.

Talking to the Business Standard, the activists said carrying bamboo sticks was not the decision of the party, rather they carried it on their own as a self-protective measure. They were prepared for befitting replies if they were attacked.

Earlier, the BNP rallies were attacked in Mirpur, Uttara and Banani last week, in which several BNP leaders including Standing Committee Member Selima Rahman, Executive Committee Member Tabith Awal and Cumilla unit Vice-Chairman Barkat Ullah Bulu were injured.

BNP people then took the strategy of carrying sticks with flags holding on them and applied the strategy in the programmes of Paltan on Sunday and Mohakhali on Monday.

In Sunday's programme, BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas said, "A programme will be held at Sabujbag [of Khilgaon]. This is my region. We have sought permission for that. No matter whether the authorities permit it or not, we will hold the meeting."

Addressing the ruling Awami League, he said, "If you want to fight, just announce. We are willing to fight."

BNP people were also seen with sticks in Cumilla, Kishoreganj, Jhenaidah, Patuakhali and other parts of the country since the beginning of September.

They were attacked in various areas of the country including Narayanganj, Rangpur, Faridpur, Chattogram.

None be spared in case of chaos - Obaidul Quader

Addressing the BNP, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Tuesday said, "There was a two-party alliance last time as well. Just bullying and roaring are your activities. So don't overdo it."

"I have told the home minister not to spare those who create chaos, and harm the education of students," he said while addressing a programme at Lalbag of the capital.

"I would like to tell our [Awami League] leaders also, please, do not go overboard."

On price hikes, the AL leader said fuel prices have increased worldwide, and the Ukraine war has made it worse.



We don't want to see Sheikh Hasina again: Mirza Fakhrul

Addressing Tuesday's programme at Khilgaon, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam said they do not want to see Sheikh Hasina in power again.

"We don't want to see that government again as they destroyed our hopes and aspirations, killed our men, and took food away from our mouths."

Terming Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's recent interview on BBC regarding elections very funny, he said, "Even horses laugh at Sheikh Hasina's speech. She is far from the people."

Addressing the party activists, Fakhrul said, all must be united to halt the government that seized power by force.