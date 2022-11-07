BCL, BNP activists clash in Jhenaidah, several hurt

Politics

UNB
07 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:45 pm

Related News

BCL, BNP activists clash in Jhenaidah, several hurt

UNB
07 November, 2022, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2022, 05:45 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

A clash between BNP and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists in Jhenadiah municipality on Monday left at least 10 people injured and a business organisation vandalised.  

The clash broke out around noon at old DC Court area as BCL activists brought out a procession from KC college to observe "Day of the killing of freedom fighters" while BNP activists brought their procession from Press Club premises to observe "National Revolution and Solidarity Day", said witnesses.

As the processions of the two parties reached near old DC Court area, a chase and counter-chase between them started and they threw brick chips at each other.

As BCL activists stepped back and took position at Post office intersection in the city, BNP activists allegedly vandalised a Jubo League leader's business establishment in the area.

Police later charged batons and dispersed the activists from the area and the situation is currently under control, said Abul bashar, additional superintendent of police (sadar circle).

Ashfaq Mahmud John, convener of district Jubo League said when BCL activists brought out a procession peacefully BNP activists attacked them, injuring several BCL activists.

"They also vandalised my business establishment while police also attacked our activists," he claimed.

However, advocate MA Mazid, president of district BNP, denied the allegation of vandalisation and said it was BCL activists who attacked first.

ASP Abul Bashar said additional police members have been deployed in the area.

Bangladesh / Top News

AL-BNP Clash / BCL / Jhenaidah

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

6h | Brands
Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and Fold4: Monarchs of the game of foldables

7h | Brands
A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic&#039;s ‘morality police’, in Tehran, Iran on 19 September, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

Iran's regime cannot be reformed

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Target FIFA World Cup: Bangladesh embassy in Qatar upskills migrant drivers

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

20h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

21h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

23h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation