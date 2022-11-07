BCL, BNP activists clash in Jhenaidah, several hurt

A clash between BNP and Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) activists in Jhenadiah municipality on Monday left at least 10 people injured and a business organisation vandalised.

The clash broke out around noon at old DC Court area as BCL activists brought out a procession from KC college to observe "Day of the killing of freedom fighters" while BNP activists brought their procession from Press Club premises to observe "National Revolution and Solidarity Day", said witnesses.

As the processions of the two parties reached near old DC Court area, a chase and counter-chase between them started and they threw brick chips at each other.

As BCL activists stepped back and took position at Post office intersection in the city, BNP activists allegedly vandalised a Jubo League leader's business establishment in the area.

Police later charged batons and dispersed the activists from the area and the situation is currently under control, said Abul bashar, additional superintendent of police (sadar circle).

Ashfaq Mahmud John, convener of district Jubo League said when BCL activists brought out a procession peacefully BNP activists attacked them, injuring several BCL activists.

"They also vandalised my business establishment while police also attacked our activists," he claimed.

However, advocate MA Mazid, president of district BNP, denied the allegation of vandalisation and said it was BCL activists who attacked first.

ASP Abul Bashar said additional police members have been deployed in the area.