Barishal city poll: Law enforcers to amp up vigilance from Saturday night

Politics

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 01:25 pm

Related News

Barishal city poll: Law enforcers to amp up vigilance from Saturday night

TBS Report
10 June, 2023, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2023, 01:25 pm
Barishal city poll: Law enforcers to amp up vigilance from Saturday night

Ahead of the Barishal City Corporation election on 12 June (Monday), around 4,400 police officials have been deployed in the city.

"Police have completed all preparations to carry out their duty on the day. Flawless security measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the voters," Barishal Police Commissioner Saiful Islam said in a press briefing at the conference room of the police commissioner's office. 

From tomorrow, vehicular movement in the city will be restricted, he added.

Meanwhile, officials of other law enforcement agencies, i.e. Anser, and BGB, will be present in the election centres. At least, 18 law enforcement personnel will be deployed at each polling station.

According to the police commissioner, 105 out of the total 126 voting centres in Barishal City are at high risk as they have been identified as vulnerable.  

Additional security will be ensured for the polling centres marked as vulnerable, the commissioner said adding that no outsiders will be allowed in the city corporation area on Election Day.

Besides, police will set up check posts and conduct raids at different locations to find out the outsiders from Sunday. Exceptions can be made to allow outsiders in case of emergency but on a limited scale.

"I have requested all outsiders to leave the city before tomorrow (Sunday) night." said the commissioner. 

However, any election team formed for a candidate may get a chance to stay, he added.

Some 16 teams of RAB, including 150 of its officials, will join the Election Day security, according to the commanding officer of Rab-8. 

Bangladesh / Top News

Barishal City Corporation / Barishal city polls

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ythan Estuary in Aberdeenshire. Photo: C. Michael Hogan, Wikimedia commons.

Life in the Wild: Entering the magic world of wildlife filming

2h | Panorama
Every floor of this school has three to four bedrooms, with 15 to 18 children in each of them. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

What an average boarding school looks like in Dhaka

6h | Panorama
Yamaha MT-15 V2

Top 3 150-160cc naked sports bikes in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

1h | TBS Face to Face
You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

You have to pay a premium if wait for good days

3h | TBS Markets
Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

Stats of Europe’s Top 5 League

21h | TBS SPORTS
13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

2
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

3
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

4
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

5
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA