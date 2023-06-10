Barishal city poll: Law enforcers to amp up vigilance from Saturday night

Ahead of the Barishal City Corporation election on 12 June (Monday), around 4,400 police officials have been deployed in the city.

"Police have completed all preparations to carry out their duty on the day. Flawless security measures have been taken to ensure the safety of the voters," Barishal Police Commissioner Saiful Islam said in a press briefing at the conference room of the police commissioner's office.

From tomorrow, vehicular movement in the city will be restricted, he added.

Meanwhile, officials of other law enforcement agencies, i.e. Anser, and BGB, will be present in the election centres. At least, 18 law enforcement personnel will be deployed at each polling station.

According to the police commissioner, 105 out of the total 126 voting centres in Barishal City are at high risk as they have been identified as vulnerable.

Additional security will be ensured for the polling centres marked as vulnerable, the commissioner said adding that no outsiders will be allowed in the city corporation area on Election Day.

Besides, police will set up check posts and conduct raids at different locations to find out the outsiders from Sunday. Exceptions can be made to allow outsiders in case of emergency but on a limited scale.

"I have requested all outsiders to leave the city before tomorrow (Sunday) night." said the commissioner.

However, any election team formed for a candidate may get a chance to stay, he added.

Some 16 teams of RAB, including 150 of its officials, will join the Election Day security, according to the commanding officer of Rab-8.