Barishal city polls: Islami Andolan supporters clash with law enforcers

Politics

TBS Report
12 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2023, 07:55 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Supporters of Islami Andolan Bangladesh's mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Faizul Karim were allegedly baton-charged during a clash with law enforcers this afternoon during a protest march. 

They began their march around 4:00pm protesting an attack on mayoral candidate Mufti Syed Faizul Karim earlier this morning, which left him and several others injured. 

Islami Andolan candidate Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim alleged that several of his supporters as well as he were injured in an attack by ruling party men when they were about to enter the Kawnia Secondary Girls School centre in the morning.

The clash with law enforcers began around 5:20pm, local media reported.

The police, however, denied using force and claimed they were trying to disperse the crowd.

Voting in Barishal city began at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break. Electronic Voting Machines were used at all centres to cast votes.

Seven candidates competed for the mayoral post in the Barishal city polls. Besides, 119 candidates were in the race for the post of general councillor and 42 candidates for the reserved councillor post.

A total of 276,298 voters cast their votes in 126 polling stations under 30 wards. Of the centres, 106 were considered "vulnerable".

Ten platoons of the BGB were deployed in the BCC election along with 4,500 members of the law enforcing agencies.

