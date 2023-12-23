Awami League will win all seats in Sylhet: Momen

Politics

UNB
23 December, 2023, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 23 December, 2023, 06:44 pm

Awami League nominated candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency Dr AK Abdul Momen conducts election campaign in Sylhet city on Saturday (23 December). Photo: UNB
Awami League nominated candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency Dr AK Abdul Momen conducts election campaign in Sylhet city on Saturday (23 December). Photo: UNB

Awami League nominated candidate for Sylhet-1 constituency Dr AK Abdul Momen on Saturday said AL-nominated candidates will win all the seats in Sylhet in the upcoming 12th Parliamentary Election.

"There is no scope to underestimate any candidate; no election is easy. All seats will be contested. People will go to vote in a festive atmosphere," he told journalists after a campaign stop at the Sobhanighat Kitchen Market area in Sylhet city on Saturday morning.

"There is no pressure on the government centring the election. But the grassroots leaders and activists are working to increase voter turnout in the polling centres," said Momen.

Earlier in the day, he exchanged greetings with voters and sought votes for the boat, the AL's electoral symbol.

If re-elected, he assured of building Sylhet as an enlightened, harmonious, and developed city through balanced development of the country.

Professor Zakir Hossain, general secretary of the Metropolitan Awami League, Tapan Mitra, Sylhet AL agriculture and cooperatives secretary, were present at the time.

