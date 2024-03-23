Awami League 'shamelessly' dependent on India: Major Hafiz

Former minister and BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has accused the Awami League government of "shamelessly" relying on India.

"Awami League's habit is to look towards foreign intervention in every issue. When their general secretary [Obaidul Quader] faces difficulties, he asserts, 'We owe our existence to Delhi.' They do not even feel ashamed to say such things," Hafiz said at a discussion meeting titled "Unprotected freedom, human rights and democracy-less endangered Bangladesh: What we should do" held at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (23 March).

A banner titled "Boycott India, Boycott Indian Products" was also seen at the meeting.

"We have been out of power for so many years but their [Awami league] secretary general said that the prices of goods are rising because of us," Hafiz said.

To overcome this situation, he said, "BNP is making a sincere effort to uphold the ideals of independence. BNP's mission is to reclaim the people's voting rights and to establish democracy."

AL govt is illegally in power with help of India: Rizvi

The Awami League government is illegally in power today with the support of India, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (23 March).

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken away freedom, and right to vote. She wants to stay in power," he said at a meeting as the chief guest at the Family World Convention Hall in the.capital.

"The government has taken power illegally with the help of neighbouring countries. It is not a legitimate government, it is a dummy government," Rizvi added.