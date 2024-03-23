Awami League 'shamelessly' dependent on India: Major Hafiz

Politics

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:15 pm

Related News

Awami League 'shamelessly' dependent on India: Major Hafiz

AL govt is illegally in power with help of India, says Rizvi

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 09:15 pm
BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed attended a discussion meeting held at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (23 March). Photo: Collected
BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed attended a discussion meeting held at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (23 March). Photo: Collected

Former minister and BNP Vice Chairman Major (retd) Hafiz Uddin Ahmed has accused the Awami League government of "shamelessly" relying on India. 

"Awami League's habit is to look towards foreign intervention in every issue. When their general secretary [Obaidul Quader] faces difficulties, he asserts, 'We owe our existence to Delhi.' They do not even feel ashamed to say such things," Hafiz said at a discussion meeting titled "Unprotected freedom, human rights and democracy-less endangered Bangladesh: What we should do" held at Dhaka Reporters Unity today (23 March).

A banner titled "Boycott India, Boycott Indian Products" was also seen at the meeting.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have been out of power for so many years but their [Awami league] secretary general said that the prices of goods are rising because of us," Hafiz said.

To overcome this situation, he said, "BNP is making a sincere effort to uphold the ideals of independence. BNP's mission is to reclaim the people's voting rights and to establish democracy."

AL govt is illegally in power with help of India: Rizvi

The Awami League government is illegally in power today with the support of India, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (23 March). 

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has taken away freedom, and right to vote. She wants to stay in power," he said at a meeting as the chief guest at the Family World Convention Hall in the.capital.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"The government has taken power illegally with the help of neighbouring countries. It is not a legitimate government, it is a dummy government," Rizvi added.

Top News

Major Hafiz / BNP / Bangladesh / Awami League / India

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

8h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

8h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

12h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

2h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

4h | Videos
Basics of momentum investing

Basics of momentum investing

5h | Videos