AL not concerned about BNP as its movement failed: Quader

Politics

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 05:17 pm

Related News

AL not concerned about BNP as its movement failed: Quader

TBS Report
18 February, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 February, 2024, 05:17 pm
Quader speaking to reporters at the Election Commission (EC) on 18 Feb. Photo: TBS
Quader speaking to reporters at the Election Commission (EC) on 18 Feb. Photo: TBS

The ruling Awami League (AL) is not concerned about the BNP as the party has failed in its movement to oust the government, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (18 February).

"We are not worried about the BNP. They could not show in their actions whatever they were saying. They could not involve the people of the country in their movement. A movement only succeeds when people are involved," Quader told reporters at the Election Commission (EC).

Earlier, the ruling party finalised 48 candidates for the Jatiya Sangsad elections of 50 reserved women's seats in the 12th Parliament.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

AL finalises 48 candidates for reserved seat elections

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We have submitted nomination papers to the returning officer today. At the time of submission, the 48 nominated candidates as well as their supporters were present."

“We have submitted nomination papers to the returning officer today. At the time of submission, the 48 nominated candidates as well as their supporters were present,&quot; Quader said. Photo: TBS
“We have submitted nomination papers to the returning officer today. At the time of submission, the 48 nominated candidates as well as their supporters were present," Quader said. Photo: TBS

Asked if the AL has any undertaking regarding the Jubo League's demand to the EC over cancelling and banning BNP's registration in polls, Quader said, "The Awami League has no concerns over banning BNP's politics."

He further said, "Jubo League is an organisation of ours [AL]. They have a distinct entity. They can make demands. The main party is Awami League. If the Awami League had such thoughts, I would have said it. None of our leaders have mentioned this. 

"We have no such initiatives, no concerns about it [BNP]. So, if a leader of the Chhatra League stands up and says to ban BNP, will we jump with him? Let them say what they want. Jubo League is speaking from the Jubo League's point of view… The main party, Awami League, did not raise the issue."

Top News

Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader / Awami League / Women's reserved seat / BNP

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With dihedral butterfly doors and aggressive curves, the i8 still looks more futuristic than any modern BMW in Dhaka’s roads today. Photo: Arfin Kazi

BMW i8: How a ‘Future Car’ stood the test of time

6h | Wheels
According to reports, although several companies in the country manufacture tyres, about 90% of the annual market demand for more than 25 lakh tyres is met by imports. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Bangladesh is now making cars. What about car tyres?

10h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

1d | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

Gulf countries announce plans for a Schengen-like visa

23m | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

Fallen hair business changes fate of Dinajpur women

2h | Videos
Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

Man Utd's 2022-2023 squad the most expensive ever in Europe

1h | Videos