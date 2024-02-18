AL not concerned about BNP as its movement failed: Quader

The ruling Awami League (AL) is not concerned about the BNP as the party has failed in its movement to oust the government, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (18 February).

"We are not worried about the BNP. They could not show in their actions whatever they were saying. They could not involve the people of the country in their movement. A movement only succeeds when people are involved," Quader told reporters at the Election Commission (EC).

Earlier, the ruling party finalised 48 candidates for the Jatiya Sangsad elections of 50 reserved women's seats in the 12th Parliament.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "We have submitted nomination papers to the returning officer today. At the time of submission, the 48 nominated candidates as well as their supporters were present."

Asked if the AL has any undertaking regarding the Jubo League's demand to the EC over cancelling and banning BNP's registration in polls, Quader said, "The Awami League has no concerns over banning BNP's politics."

He further said, "Jubo League is an organisation of ours [AL]. They have a distinct entity. They can make demands. The main party is Awami League. If the Awami League had such thoughts, I would have said it. None of our leaders have mentioned this.

"We have no such initiatives, no concerns about it [BNP]. So, if a leader of the Chhatra League stands up and says to ban BNP, will we jump with him? Let them say what they want. Jubo League is speaking from the Jubo League's point of view… The main party, Awami League, did not raise the issue."