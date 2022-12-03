AL next polls slogan is to build 'Smart Bangladesh': Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader today said as the party's previous pledge of building a Digital Bangladesh has already been implemented, its slogan for the next parliamentary election will be building a 'Smart Bangladesh'.

"We have built Digital Bangladesh under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership. Now our aim is to build a Smart Bangladesh. And it will be the slogan of Awami League for the next election", he said.

He was addressing the annual council of Bangladesh Chhatra League's Dhaka University unit on the premises of Aparajeyo Bangla on the university campus.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has implemented the Digital Bangladesh as per her electoral pledge with the cooperation of her ICT Affairs Adviser Sajeeb Wazed Joy.

He said BNP again proved that they are not a pro-Liberation War force by shifting its rally venue from Suhrawardy Udyan to Naya Paltan,

Suhrawardy Udyan is the place from where the journey of the country's great Liberation War started, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman delivered his landmark speech on March 7 in 1971.

BNP's such decision hints that they might carry out violent acts during their rally as they cannot tolerate the AL government's development projects such as Padma Bridge, Karnaphuli Tunnel and Metro Rail, Quader said.

"Awami League leaders and activists are not afraid of Naya Paltan rather we are afraid of BNP's terrorism, violence and playing with sticks which are the activities of the party," he added.

Issuing a fresh warning that the final game will be played in this December, the month of victory, and the next general elections as well he said Awami League leaders and activists will not sit idle If BNP tries to occupy the capital on December 10.

If BNP tries to create any disorder, violence or terrorist acts in the name of rally, the Awami League leaders and workers along with the people will give them a befitting reply, he added.

About the BCL committee, Quader said BCL's central, Dhaka city north and south units and Dhaka University unit committees will be announced together as per its tradition.

BCL central president Al Nahean Khan Joy, General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee and BCL DU unit General Secretary Saddam Hussein addressed the council session, among others.

BCL DU unit president Sonjit Chandra Das chaired it.

Presidents, general secretaries of different DU hall units, leaders and activists BCL other units of the university also joined the function.