AL to hold month-long programmes in Sept to highlight govt's successes, achievements

Politics

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:34 pm

Related News

AL to hold month-long programmes in Sept to highlight govt's successes, achievements

Through this public relations campaign, the development activities of the government will be highlighted and votes will be sought for the boat.

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 08:34 pm
AL to hold month-long programmes in Sept to highlight govt&#039;s successes, achievements

Ahead of the National Assembly elections, the ruling Awami League will hold a month-long programme in September to showcase the government's successes and achievements in its fourteen-and-a-half-year tenure.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the AL secretariat in the presence of the party's North and South branches presidents and general secretaries and allied organisations at the central office of Awami League today ( 7 July), sources said.

In the month of September, under the leadership of the central leaders, mass communication campaigns will be held at the district, upazila, union and various unit levels.

Awami League's central Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain told The Business Standard, "Several issues were discussed in today's [Wednesday] meeting. Since August is the month of mourning, a roadmap for the programmes for this month has been fixed. We will hold various programmes during the month of mourning.

"We will hold mass meetings all over the country after the month of mourning is over."

Through this public relations campaign, the development activities of the government will be highlighted and votes will be sought for the boat.

In the month of August, a large-scale mourning day programme will be held.

Leaders present at the meeting said public meetings, along with other communication methods, will be used throughout September to raise awareness about the party's achievements.

SM Kamal Hossain also said, "Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League and Jubo Mahila Awami League leaders have been asked by our general secretary to announce a full committee soon. And Dhaka Metropolitan's North and South Awami League leaders have been ordered to select police stations and ward committees quickly."

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Awami League / politics / success

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

8h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

2h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

1h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake