AL to hold month-long programmes in Sept to highlight govt's successes, achievements

Ahead of the National Assembly elections, the ruling Awami League will hold a month-long programme in September to showcase the government's successes and achievements in its fourteen-and-a-half-year tenure.

The decision was taken in a joint meeting of the AL secretariat in the presence of the party's North and South branches presidents and general secretaries and allied organisations at the central office of Awami League today ( 7 July), sources said.

In the month of September, under the leadership of the central leaders, mass communication campaigns will be held at the district, upazila, union and various unit levels.

Awami League's central Organising Secretary SM Kamal Hossain told The Business Standard, "Several issues were discussed in today's [Wednesday] meeting. Since August is the month of mourning, a roadmap for the programmes for this month has been fixed. We will hold various programmes during the month of mourning.

"We will hold mass meetings all over the country after the month of mourning is over."

Through this public relations campaign, the development activities of the government will be highlighted and votes will be sought for the boat.

In the month of August, a large-scale mourning day programme will be held.

Leaders present at the meeting said public meetings, along with other communication methods, will be used throughout September to raise awareness about the party's achievements.

SM Kamal Hossain also said, "Chhatra League, Mahila Awami League and Jubo Mahila Awami League leaders have been asked by our general secretary to announce a full committee soon. And Dhaka Metropolitan's North and South Awami League leaders have been ordered to select police stations and ward committees quickly."