AL must be in power for graduation of Bangladesh: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has said the people need to keep Awami League in power to attain the final graduation of Bangladesh as a developing country by 2026.

"We know it is we who are needed to make the graduation of Bangladesh as a developing country," she said, joining the general discussion on the national budget for 2023-24 fiscal year in the Parliament.

Sheikh Hasina, leader of the House, said Bangladesh has gained the status of a developing country.

"Who will be able to implement it if we don't come [to power again]? Show me a person who will be able to do it. Show me a person who will work selflessly for the country. If you [can] show me such leadership, I have no objection," she said.

The premier said since the people voted Awami League to power time and again, the government has been able to serve the country and bring it on the development track.

She said her government has been able to reduce the poverty rate significantly. Today, the unemployment rate is only 3 percent, she added.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal unveiled Tk761,785-crore national budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year in Parliament on 1 June.