AL announces rally at Baitul Mukarram on 28 October

After the BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 28 October to press home its one-point demand for the government's resignation, the ruling Awami League today announced a counter-rally on the same day.

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam made the announcement at a special extended meeting of the Narayanganj District and Metropolitan Awami League this evening.

"We have also decided to prevent the BNP from occupying Dhaka. We will also hold a rally on 28 October and we aim to gather a larger crowd than them [BNP] at this event," Mirza Azam said.

He said the rally will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The AL leader said, "They [BNP] want to oust Sheikh Hasina from power. Our nation is progressing under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while Jamaat and BNP want to hinder Bangladesh's progress. They are plotting a date to overthrow Sheikh Hasina. As members of the Awami League, should we sit idle?"

The BNP on Wednesday (18 October) announced a grand rally to be held in the capital on 28 October.

Addressing a rally at Nayapaltan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they will hold the grand rally to press home their demands for the resignation of the government, the establishment of a non-partisan neutral government and the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.