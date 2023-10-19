AL announces rally at Baitul Mukarram on 28 October

Politics

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:22 pm

Related News

AL announces rally at Baitul Mukarram on 28 October

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam made the announcement this evening

TBS Report
19 October, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 19 October, 2023, 10:22 pm
AL announces rally at Baitul Mukarram on 28 October

After the BNP announced a grand rally in the capital on 28 October to press home its one-point demand for the government's resignation, the ruling Awami League today announced a counter-rally on the same day.

Awami League Organising Secretary Mirza Azam made the announcement at a special extended meeting of the Narayanganj District and Metropolitan Awami League this evening.

"We have also decided to prevent the BNP from occupying Dhaka. We will also hold a rally on 28 October and we aim to gather a larger crowd than them [BNP] at this event," Mirza Azam said.

He said the rally will be held at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

The AL leader said, "They [BNP] want to oust Sheikh Hasina from power. Our nation is progressing under the guidance of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, while Jamaat and BNP want to hinder Bangladesh's progress. They are plotting a date to overthrow Sheikh Hasina. As members of the Awami League, should we sit idle?"

The BNP on Wednesday (18 October) announced a grand rally to be held in the capital on 28 October.

Addressing a rally at Nayapaltan, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said they will hold the grand rally to press home their demands for the resignation of the government, the establishment of a non-partisan neutral government and the release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia.

Top News

Awami League / Rally / Baitul Mukarram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rescuing the trafficked women was just the initial phase of the job. Now, the NGO will also have to work closely with both Bangladeshi and Indian governments to repatriate the rescued women to Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

1 message, 2 countries, a crime racket and 40 hours in-between: How an NGO official orchestrated the rescue of 7 trafficked women

Now | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The eerie silence of big business when it comes to Israel-Palestine

14m | Panorama
Panchabrihi offers farmers an opportunity to yield five times – starting with a Boro, followed by two Aus and two Aman seasons – all in one year. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Panchabrihi: How practical is a 'five-yield-a-year' rice?

23h | Panorama
The MG 5 features a high-end, shark-hunting front end with a captivating design, with a fastback bodystyle which combines style with aerodynamics. Photos: Nafirul Haq

Morris Garages launches MG 5 in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

Rishi Sunak in Israel after Biden, which way to attack?

12h | TBS World
Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

Why is Israel taking so long to attack land?

11h | TBS World
Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

Can Israel destroy the hamas tunnel this time?

10h | TBS World
Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

Will Gaza be Israel’s Stalingrad?

13h | TBS World