4th phase of UP elections underway

The fourth phase of the local government polls has begun at 838 union parishads (UPs) amid fears of probable violence.

The voting began on Sunday morning at 8am and will continue till 4pm.

This election is being held in 118 upazilas of 58 districts of the country where Police, RAB and BGB personnel have been deployed to tackle any untoward situation.

After the first three phases were marred by violence and several violent incidents took place in various Ups during the pre-poll campaign, there has been tension and panic among the voters.

In Noakhali, voters of 16 unions are voting in this phase where law enforcers have declared 101 out of 158 polling centres as "risky".

Photo: TBS

On the night before the polls, there have been reported incidents of cocktail explosions outside some of the polling stations to terrorize ordinary voters.

Spontaneous participation was reported since morning at the 19 Ups of Badarganj and Gangachora upazila in Rangpur.

Independent candidates as well as candidates nominated by Awami League, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolon Bangladesh will be vying for the votes of some 4,22,113 voters in this phase.

Rangpur district election officer said that four layers of security – including police, RAB and BGB and executive magistrates – have been stationed in the constituencies.

In this phase, voting for the post of chairman will take place in 790 Ups as chairmen of 48 Ups have already been elected uncontested. A number of 3,814 aspirants are vying for the 790 chairman posts.

Photo: TBS

Moreover, 112 members of the reserved women's ward and 135 members of the general ward have been elected uncontested.

Apart from these, 9,513 candidates are contesting for the reserved women ward member posts and 30,106 candidates for the general ward member posts.

In the fourth phase of UP polls, voting will be held through EVMs in 38 Ups while paper ballots will be cast in 800 Ups.

Like the previous ones, the fourth phase of UP polls also witnessed violence erupt in several areas during the last day of the campaign on Friday.

Despite the deployment of additional members of the law enforcement agencies, a series of clashes broke out at West Ilisha and Rajapur unions in Bhola on Friday, injuring 30 people. The Awami League office was vandalised at that time.

Photo: TBS

Earlier on Thursday night, violent incidents took place at Mahadevpur in Naogaon, Gauripur in Mymensingh, Mathbaria in Pirojpur and Bhuapur in Tangail, injuring scores of supporters of different candidates.

According to a report by the Ain O Salish Kendra, 87 people were killed in 442 violent incidents centring union parishad polls between January and November this year.

Besides, allegations of violating the electoral code of conduct to establish supremacy in the area have been raised against some local MPs.