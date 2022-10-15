AL-BNP clash leaves four hurt in Mymensingh

Four people, including a member of the police and a local leader of the ruling Awami League, were hurt as BNP men clashed with AL activists in the Railway Chattar area of Mymensingh city on Saturday afternoon.

The incident took place while the BNP was holding its divisional rally on the premises of Mymensingh Polytechnic Institute.

To bring the situation under control, police personnel took position on the spot and the railway police fired tear shells and stun grenades.

AL leaders and activists complained that they were holding a sit-in programme at Krishnachura square in the city as per a prior announcement. But, all of a sudden, a group of activists who were returning from the BNP's divisional rally started throwing brick chips at them, which left the general secretary of ward number 13 of the Mymensingh city unit of the AL, Sheikh Masum, injured. Later, the AL activists tried to repel the BNP men with a counter-chase.

On the other hand, BNP leaders and activists alleged that as soon as they had reached the station to return home after attending the rally, AL activists attacked them from Krishnachura square.

Anwar Hossain, sub-inspector of police at outpost no. 1, who was among the law enforcement officials deployed at the scene, told TBS on Saturday evening that the situation was normal.