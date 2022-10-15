BNP holds 2nd divisional rally in Mymensingh 

BNP held its second divisional rally in Mymensingh amid alleged obstructions of the ruling Awami League, including the suspension of public transport since last night.

The rally started around 2pm Saturday (15 October) at the Polytechnic ground in Mymensingh with BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and a number of central and local leaders in attendance.

BNP leaders and activists from Mymensingh, Sherpur, Jamalpur, Netrakona, Tangail and Kishoreganj attended the rally. However, they complained that they had to face obstacles on the way to join the rally.

Defying all obstacles, supporters and activists of BNP started gathering at the venue since this morning. They alleged that local Awami League activists attempted to bar their entry to the city by shutting down transport services on different roads.

The ruling party men reportedly stopped the people who came to join the rally by taking position on various roads with sticks.

Mymensingh Metropolitan BNP convener Professor AKM Shafiqul Islam is presiding over the rally.

As part of the BNP's planned divisional rallies, the party's Mymensingh city unit arranged the rally. It is the party's second divisional rally as the first one was held in Chattogram on 12 October.

On 27 September, the BNP announced to hold division-level rallies in 10 cities, in protest against the ongoing power crisis, unusual price hikes in daily essentials and the killing of five opposition activists in police firing in Bhola, Narayanganj, Munshiganj and Jashore during anti-government protests by the party.

The party will conclude the divisional rallies through a huge gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.