Buses to ply amid BNP-Jamaat's 48-hour countrywide blockade

Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity has decided to run buses and minibuses on Dhaka city and inter-district routes during a 48-hour countrywide blockade to be enforced by the BNP and its like-minded parties.

The decision was taken in a meeting held on Saturday with the leaders of the association, transport companies, and workers' leaders about "the hartal called by BNP-Jamaat", said a press release signed by Dhaka Sarak Paribahan Malik Samity Office Secretary Samdani Khandaker.

The leaders urged the owners of the association to keep the movement of vehicles normal on all routes.

The owners and workers will never respond to the "anti-people" strike, the press release said.

They said that they reject the strike call "with hatred".

The blockade will begin at 6am Sunday and end at 6am Tuesday across the country.

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi called upon the country's people along with BNP supporters to observe the programme spontaneously to make it successful.