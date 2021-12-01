Police vehicle driver fined for expired licence at Rampura

Bangladesh

TBS Report
01 December, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2021, 02:35 pm

The protesting students today halted a police vehicle at Rampura Bridge in the capital and found licence of its driver expired.  

In the face of pressure from the protesters, on duty traffic sergeant fined the driver with Tk5,000.

The vehicle also did not have any registration plate. 

Nurul Amin, ADC Khilgaon zone, confirmed media about the fine.

The students let the vehicle go after 30 minutes after the case was lodged against the driver for expired licence. 

Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS
Photo: Foisal Ahmed/TBS

Students from several schools and colleges took position at the Rampura bridge in the morning to protest the death of SSC candidate Mainuddin Islam Durjoy in a road accident.

Later, they put forward an 11-point demand today.
 

Student protest / Rampura accident

Comments

