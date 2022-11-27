Police instructed to thoroughly investigate murder cases 

Police officials working at the field level have been instructed to investigate murder cases thoroughly to bring criminals to justice by uncovering the real motives behind the crimes.

The instructions came at the monthly crime review meeting held at the police headquarters on Sunday (27 November) morning, said a press release.

Additional Inspector General of Police (Crime and Operations) Md Atiqul Islam presided over the meeting.

In the meeting, AIG (Crime Analysis) Sunanda Roy presented data regarding the overall crime situation in the country in the month of October.

A review of the statistics of various cases brought up in the meeting showed that there has been a decrease in the number of aggravated cases in October compared to the previous month of September 2022.